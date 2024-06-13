Two ‘bushmen’ storm Bulawayo CBD partially naked

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

BUSINESS almost came to a standstill in the Central Business District of Bulawayo on Thursday morning as two ‘Bushmen’ appeared half-naked saying they were dressed according to their culture and were protesting against the division of Africa and the monetary system.

The two men who only identified themselves as the bushmen said one was from South Africa and the other a Zimbabwean.

Dressed in skin hides at the upper parts of their bodies, people were left in shock as the two had not covered their buttocks and private parts.

This attracted scores of passersby at the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue to stop and draw closer to understand why the duo had chosen to be ‘naked’ with some pulling out their phones to capture the bizarre scene.

In an interview with Sunday News, the duo said they were protesting against the division of Africa as well as the monetary system which was imposed by the colonisers.

“The African continent has always been one. We were divided by borders and that is why you see me now being a Zimbabwean and my collegue here is now a South African.

“The reason why we have come together is because we want to demonstrate that this is no longer a South African thing this is not a regional or continental issue but a global issue. So we want to have one voice as Africans and take it to the authorities,” said one of the men.

He claimed that they saw that there is a division within the brown or so-called black people and they are being classified on tribal lines and that is breaking the backbone of the African continent.

“They took over and put in a monetary system which they now use to control us. We are against that and we are saying we need to be drivers of our economy.

“They have also tempered with nature, and as a result, we are now seeing things like global warming. The monetary system which came with the colonizer is oppressing us,” said the bushmen.

People who witnessed the two partially necked bushmen expressed their shock saying the duo could have been on drugs.

@nyeve14