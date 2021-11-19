Two changes in Sables starting 15 for clash with Namibia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Sables coach, Brendan Dawson has made two changes to the starting 15 for the World Rugby quadrangular series final against Namibia at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports on Saturday.

Loose forward Tapiwa Tsomondo, who made his Sables debut together with fullback Tapiwa Mafura in the hard fought 24-22 triumph over Brazil on Sunday has returned to his club in France since he was only released for one fixture.

Tsomondo’s absence has seen Aiden Burnett move from the bench into the starting 15 at eighth man. Burnett makes up the loose trio with Godfrey Muzanargwo and Biselele Tshamala. Shingirai Katsvere has also moved from the bench to wing to take up the place of Takudzwa Kumadiro who is out of the match day squad of 23.

Saturday’s match promises to be an exciting battle between the two teams who are likely to meet in next year’s Rugby Africa semifinals in France. At the Rugby Africa Cup, which serves as the final qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Zimbabwe will square off with Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals and could meet Namibia in the semis should the Namibians take care of Burkina Faso in the last eight.

Zimbabwe’s win over Brazil saw them rise from number 34 to 32 in the World Rugby rankings while Namibia, who defeated Kenya 60-24 in the other semifinal remained in 24thplace. Brazil and Kenya will meet in a third place playoff to be played as a curtain raiser to the clash between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Zimbabwe Sables: Tyran Fagan, Royal Mwale, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, George Saungweme, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Biselele Tshamala, Aiden Burnett , Hilton Mudariki (captain), Dudlee White-Sharpley, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Riaan O’Neill, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Tapiwa Mafura

Replacements: Deanne Makoni, Victor Mupunga, Bornwell Gwinji, Godwin Mangenje, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Keith Chiwara, Martin Mangongo, Jordan Coombes

