Two Chibuku Super Cup matches moved from NSS to Baobab Stadium

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO Chibuku Super Cup matches that were scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday have since been moved to Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi due to the non-availability of the NSS.

Caps United clash with Herentals in the morning kick off while the afternoon match is between Yadah and Harare City.

In announcing the venue change, the PSL indicated that the kick off times for the two moved matches remain the same.

“This serves to advise that the Chibuku Super Cup Match day 8 Group one fixtures initially scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 3 October have been moved to Baobab Stadium. This has been necessitated by the unavailability of the National Sports Stadium. The kick off times remain unchanged,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29