Two Covid-19 deaths in Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

TWO people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Bulawayo in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll from the virus to 322 in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, 97 new cases were reported on Monday and they were all local cases.

“All provinces except Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South Reported cases today (yesterday) with Harare having the highest,” they reported.

A total of 88 new cases were reported and the National Recovery Rate stands at 81.4 percent.

The Ministry also reported that active cases went up to 1988 yesterday.

As of 21 December 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 12 422 cases and 19 112 recoveries.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is encouraging that the public adheres to set protocols of social distancing, wearing masks, sanitising or hand washing with soap in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. @NyembeziMu