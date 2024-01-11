Two human legs still not identified

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday New Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the identification of two human legs that were found dumped in Pumula South and were discovered in October last year.

The legs which are believed to be of an adult were found in a decomposing state, stashed in a grey sack and dumped under a small bushy area near Good Hope Secondary School.

In a statement, deputy police spokesperson for Bulawayo Asst Insp Nomalanga Msebele appealed for information that can assist them saying the legs were discovered on 8 October 2023.

“Police appeals for information that may assist in the body identification of two human legs which were recovered stashed in a grey sack, dumped at an illegal dump site under a small bushy area near Good Hope Secondary School in Pumula South Bulawayo on the 8th 0f October 2023 at around 1600 hrs. The legs resemble those of an adult and estimated shoe size is six or seven. They were found in an advanced decomposing state,” said Ass Insp Msebelele.

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information that may assist in the identification of an unknown female person’s body, approximately 22 years who was hit by an unknown motor vehicle along Plumtree Road in Bulawayo on 3 November 2023 at around 10 pm. She was reportedly wearing a black and gold nightdress and yellow sandals. @nyeve14