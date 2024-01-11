Two illegal miners die in mine accident

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TWO illegal miners from Nkayi died on Tuesday after a mineshaft they had invaded with the intention of extracting gold ore collapsed on them.

The two have been identified as Thompson Sibanda and Colleen Manyathela from Nkayi District were extracting gold ore from Master Cecil Mine that is in Bubi District in Matabeleland North Province.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Insp Abednico Ncube confirmed the death of the duo saying the tragic incident came after the two went down the mineshaft which is almost 20 metres deep at around 10am to check the water level in order for them to start working.

“We confirm the sudden death of Thompson Sibanda and Colleen Manyathela both from Nkayi which occurred on the 09 January 2024 at Master Cecil Mine. The two deceased persons went down the mineshaft which is almost 20 metres deep at around 10am to check the water level in order for them to start working.

“The two did not return until 1pm. On the same day at around 1.15pm, their co-worker a male adult aged 31 years, of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo suspected that something might have happened underground since his colleagues had taken long to come out. He then mobilized a rescue team to go underground. They managed to retrieve Sibanda at around 11pm while Manyathela was retrieved on the following day,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the two deceased persons might have disturbed the pillars which supported the shaft and the shaft collapsed. Their bodies had bruises all over. He warned members of the public against illegal mining as it endangers their lives saying it is not only an offence to engage into illegal mining but has more risks than prospects of getting rich. @nyeve14