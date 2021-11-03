Two matches at Luveve, National Sports Stadium hosts three fixtures as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League gets underway

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LUVEVE Stadium is the venue for two matches in Bulawayo when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 season gets underway on Friday.

Chicken Inn get the ball rolling in the City of Kings on Saturday when they clash with Cranborne Bullets at Luveve on Saturday. Bulawayo Chiefs go up against Triangle United at the same venue the following day.

Highlanders start their campaign away against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday while on the same day Bulawayo City are in action against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.

The National Sports Stadium is the venue for three matches, the first on Friday when Harare City take on Herentals, on Saturday its Black Rhinos versus Highlanders with the third fixture is between Dynamos and Yadah on Sunday.

FC Platinum have a date with Tenax at Mandava Stadium on Saturday, the same day that ZPC Kariba welcome Caps United to Nyamhunga Stadium. On Sunday, Manica Diamonds collide with Whawha at Sakubva Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 season week one fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Herentals College (NSS)

Saturday: FC Platinum v Tenax (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Caps United (Nyamhunga), Chicken Inn v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (NSS), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab)

Sunday: Dynamos v Yadah (NSS), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Whawha (Sakubva).

