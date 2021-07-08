Two million more vaccine jabs arrive today

Health Reporter

The largest single Covid-19 vaccine order, two million doses, arrives today to ensure that the national vaccination programme can be quickly accelerated as the country enforces a lockdown tightening to combat a third wave of increased infection.

So far 2,26 million doses have arrived, the last 500 000 doses just under two weeks ago so today’s order almost doubles the total vaccine imports to 4,26 million. That last shipment of 500 000 was enough to start the wider vaccination programme targeting border towns, hotspots, agricultural depots and major markets where the health authorities wanted priority vaccinations.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe saw its worst day so far in the third wave, with 2 264 new cases and 34 deaths counterbalanced by 706 recoveries Since the first case in March last year, Zimbabwe has recorded 60 227 cases, 42 330 recoveries and 1 973 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday confirmed that the 2 million doses would arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon.

The doses are expected to make inroads into the demand by millions of Zimbabweans who have been seeking the jab, particularly in border towns and areas that have been declared as hotspots.

Current hotspot areas include Kariba, Chidamoyo, Karoi, Chinhoyi, Guruve, Marondera, Murehwa, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Kwekwe, Harare and three areas of Bulawayo, Northern Suburbs, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni.