Two more players get injured at Bosso

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

TWO more Highlanders Football Club players, Calvin Chigonero and Archford Faira, have been added to the club’s casualty ward amid revelations that they picked up knocks at the team’s morning training session today.

Bosso are on Sunday set to face CAPS United in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match that will be played at Barbourfields Stadium.

“As we speak, this morning two of our players Chigonero and Faira got injured. We are still waiting for our doctors to fully assess them. At the moment we don’t know the extent of their injuries,” said Highlanders assistant coach Madinda Ndlovu

Ndlovu took charge at the club as the team’s technical manager Baltemar Brito is with the Warriors in Botswana.

Young Chigonero and Faira join club captain Ariel Sibanda, Marvelous Chigumira, Darlington Mukuli, Devine Mhindirira and Godfrey Makaruse in the treatment room. -@FungaiMuderere