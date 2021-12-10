Two more Premier Soccer League postponed due to Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO more Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures that were lined up for Sunday have been postponed, bringing the number of fixtures that have been suspended to seven.

On Friday, PSL chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele said the postponements came about following the latest round of testing.

“This serves to advise that following the latest Covid (19) tests results received today (Friday), the following additional Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day three fixtures have been postponed: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum, Harare City v Yadah. The fixtures will be rescheduled to a date to be advised,’’ said Ndebele.

It now means only two matches will go ahead, both on Saturday, that is the clash between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Herentals College at Baobab Stadium and Chicken Inn versus Tenax at Luveve Stadium.

On Wednesday, the PSL announced that five matches will not go ahead this weekend. Highlanders were meant to take on Manica Diamonds, Dynamos had a date with Cranborne Bullets, ZPC Kariba had a match lined up against Triangle United, Black Rhinos were set to meet Caps United while Whawha had were suppose to clash with Bulawayo City.

