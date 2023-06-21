Two Out of Two for Zim

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A blistering unbeaten knock of 102 off 54 balls from Sikandar Raza propelled Zimbabwe to a six-wicket victory over the Netherlands at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

This made it two wins in a row for the Chevrons in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Raza’s knock, which is the fastest century in ODIs by a Zimbabwean ensured Zimbabwe chased down the target of 316 set by Netherlands with 55 balls to spare.

The victory for the Chevrons comes at the back of an opening eight wicket victory against Nepal.

Nepal recovered from their opening loss to beat USA by six wickets at Takashinga Sports Club.

