Two pre-school learners found dead in car boot

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

IN an incident that has left Chiredzi town in shock, two Javas pre-school learners Celine Shiri (4) and Lynet Musungati (3) were found dead in the boot of a Honda CRV car on Tuesday morning.

The Honda CRV is used by 53-year-old Zhuwakina Javangwe of Westwood, Chiredzi who is the owner of the pre-school to transport learners from their homes to the school.

Masvingo provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

“On 23 November around 6.30 am, Javangwe drove her Honda CRV ferrying the pupils from their homes to the day care. She did three trips, the first trip had eight learners, the second trip had 10 pupils and she put four pupils in the boot. When she arrived at the school she dropped the six learners and forgot to offload the four pupils who were in the back. She went back for a third trip with the four pupils in the boot on board.

“On her third trip she went and picked up eight pupils. When she came back to the school at around 7.30 am, she forgot to open the boot for the four learners and locked the doors and windows,” said the police provincial spokesperson.

Insp Dhewa said after locking up her car she then went in for lessons up to around 10 am and when she came out to clean her vehicle that is when she heard the children in the car crying for help.

On opening the boot, Javangwe found that two of the learners had moved to the front seat and the other two Shiri and Musungati were lying in the boot lifeless.

“They tried to do first aid to the two learners but to no avail. The matter was reported at the ZRP Chiredzi and investigations are underway with Javangwe in police custody assisting with investigations.”

The bodies were taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for post mortem.