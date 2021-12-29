Tynie Smart drops video of Stok’swidi

Thembinkosi Khumalo, Sunday Life Reporter

SHE was born in Kwekwe on the 13th of July in the year 1996 then bred in the city of Kings and Queens where she’s currently based. Her name is Queen Moyo also known as Tynie Smart and her claim to fame is that she a rising artist, a musician.

The upcoming artist is in her final year at Great Zimbabwe University which makes her more than excited because after school she aspires to be fully hands on with her music career.

The song bird was once part of the Tsholotsho High School Choir where her soothing vocals got sharpened. She was one of the best lead vocalists and was awarded the best soprano of 2013 during the school choral music competitions.

“My all-time favorite vocalist is Kelly Khumalo. Her voice is powerful and touches me a lot. The message in her songs is meaningful and speaks to souls in an amazing way. The Reggae Legend, Lucky Dube was and still is my icon in music. His music is inspirational and it brings relief. It also puts one into deep thinking.”

From the music she has been doing, one can safely say Tynie Smart is a very diverse artist who is very flexible juding by her ability to do multiple genres. Her music is a fuse of the trending South African genre Amapiano and Afro Pop.

The vocalist said, “I don’t want to bottle myself up. I go for any genre that I feel or see that I can do and trust me, so far, I guess I am doing well. Doing different genres has exposed me to different venues and spaces for performances.”

The Phumelela hit maker will be launching a music video of her track called Stok’swidi at a leisure spot in town on the 23rd of December at an event dabbed Ladies Night Special.

In an interview with Sunday Life Tynie Smart said, “The shooting of Stok’swidi was very challenging because of lockdown. We had to shoot the video in areas where there were little in terms of movement as we try and adhere to the Covid 19 rules and regulations.”

The song bird has also worked with Fish F Ndaramu in a cover track called Beautiful Ndozvandiri by Tami Moyo. She is currently working on two tracks with DJ Zandimaz. She is also working on an Amapiano track and Afro Pop track with Tarryn Talana studio in Bulawayo. The tracks are expected to be released in January.

‘’I would like to give a special thanks to my family because they have been there with me since day one. They have been supportive both financially and as motivation. I would also love to thank the crew behind my music production,” she said.