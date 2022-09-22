UAE hand Lady Chevrons first defeat at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE suffered their first defeat at the ongoing 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier when they lost by four wickets their last Group B fixture to host nation United Arab Emirates at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

That defeat did not change much for the Mary-Anne Musonda captained Lady Chevrons who topped Group B and will now meet Ireland under floodlights at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the semifinals on Friday.

Opener Sharne Mayers top scored for Zimbabwe with a run a ball 23 runs and Modester Mupachikwa was second best with 22, Zimbabwe posting 120/7 in 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Having bowled out Papua New Guinea and Thailand for less than 90 runs in their opening two fixtures, Zimbabwe must have thought they had done the job with the bat. It was not to be as Player of the Match Khushi Sharma top scored for UAE with an unbeaten 41 off 57 deliveries and opener Esha Oza had the next best score of 36, the UAE reaching 121/6 in 20 overs.

Left arm spinner Kelis Ndlovu and medium pace bowler Loreen Tshuma picked up two wickets each while Nomvelo Sibanda as well as Precious Marange took one wicket apiece but the bowlers could not stop Zimbabwe from losing.

