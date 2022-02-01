UAE lifts travel ban restrictions imposed

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted travel ban restrictions imposed in November 2021 on travelers from 12 African countries including Zimbabwe, a move that is set to unlock trade and tourism in both countries.

Over the past years the national trade promotion body ZimTrade has reiterated that United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is the second largest export market after South Africa represents a huge export market for horticultural produce from Zimbabwe while imploring local firms to seize the opportunity to diversify exports currently dominated by diamonds and gem.

Flights from African countries that include, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe started flying into the UAE beginning on 29 January.

In a statement the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the lifting of the travel restrictions.

“From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe are allowed again,” reads the statement.

Among the conditions for entry of passengers from these countries, the UAE authorities said those travelling from African countries will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport. Passengers will have to pass another PCR test upon arrival in the Emirates.

Trade between Zimbabwe and UAE, the second largest export market after South Africa has been growing over the past five years, with local businesses exporting US$833 million in 2019, up from US$148 million in 2015, representing over 460 percent trade growth. [email protected]