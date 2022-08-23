Ubuntu beat Vipers to stay second

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

SECOND-placed Ubuntu Queens continued with their impressive run after beating third-placed Loxion Vipers 3-0 in a Zifa Southern Region Women’s Soccer League match on Saturday.

The victory took Ubuntu’s points tally to 23, three above Vipers after eleven rounds of football. Ubuntu have now scored 39 goals while conceding 16 and remain 10 points behind runaway leaders, Bulawayo Chiefs who were the beneficiaries of a free set of three points after their rivals on Saturday, Bulawayo Queens failed to make it to Chiefs Village.

Amakhosikazi were awarded a walk over and three points to maintain their lead over Ubuntu. Chiefs now have 33 points from 11 games, scored 64 goals and conceded none.

In other matches, New Orleans moved two places up the log standings with a 3-0 victory over Lobengula City Queens. The win took their points tally to 14 and saw them leap frog Street Set and Las Palmas. The latter lost 1-0 to Blackboots while Lee Mangena’s Street Set were held to a goalless draw by bottom side, Highlanders Royals.

SOUTHERN REGION W.S.L. LOG STANDINGS WEEK 11

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD PTS

BYO CHIEFS 11 11 0 0 64 0 +64 33

UBUNTU QUEENS 11 7 2 2 39 16 +23 23

LOXION VIPERS 11 6 3 2 17 10 +7 20

LOBENGULA CITY QUEENS 10 5 1 4 11 17 -6 16

ZRP BULAWAYO 8 4 2 2 18 13 +5 14

NEW ORLEANS 11 4 2 5 16 13 +3 14

STREET SET 11 4 2 5 12 28 -16 14

LAS PALMAS 10 3 4 3 7 13 -6 13

BLACKBOOTS 10 3 2 5 5 13 -8 11

WESTERN RANGERS 11 3 1 7 19 28 -9 10

HIGHLANDERS ROYALS 10 1 1 8 15 42 -27 4

BULAWAYO QUEENS 9 0 2 7 2 33 -31 2

MATCHDAY ELEVEN RESULTS

STREETSET 0-0 HIGHLANDERS ROYALS

BYO CHIEFS 3-0 BYO QUEENS (WALKOVER)

UBUNTU QUEENS 3-0 LOXION VIPERS

NEW ORLEANS 3-0 LOBENGULA CITY QUEENS

WESTERN RANGERS 2-2 ZRP BYO

BLACKBOOTS 1-0 LAS PALMAS

Follow on Twitter @RealSimbaJemwa