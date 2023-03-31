UFP applauds ZACC for arresting Clerk of Parliament

Sunday News Reporter

United Freedom Party (UFP) leader Godwin Zivavose has commended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for combating crime.

This comes after ZACC and ZRP recently arrested Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for “Criminal Abuse of Duty” as a Public Officer and Harare City Council acting Town Clerk Engineer, Phakamile Mabhena Moyo on corruption allegations.

“As UFP we are very happy with the works of ZACC and ZRP following the arrest of Mr. Chokuda and Mabhena Moyo,” said Godwin Zivavose.

“Our country is struggling to move forward towards development despite all efforts by various progressive players because of corrupt individuals. As a people-driven party, we want the people of Zimbabwe to rally behind ZACC and ZRP as they try all they can in fighting crime. We need to appreciate and embrace all efforts they implement as this will push them to work extra hard in removing criminals in our societies. We will be monitoring these two cases until justice is done, no one must get away with destroying our country anymore.”

Zivavose also urged National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to be serious when it comes to prosecuting cases brought forward by ZACC and ZRP.

“The NPA must do away with this thing of failing to prosecute criminals. Catching and releasing criminals syndrome must be done away with if the country is to grow. For the masses to support the fight against crime our government must be as well committed in fighting crime and with the approach of ZACC and ZRP if backed by NPA we will win this war against criminals taking our country backward,” he said.

In 2021 alone ZACC arrested 103 people for corruption.

In its fight against corruption and crime, ZACC previously arrested some high-ranking officials in the country who include Tobacco Industry and Marketing board chief executive officer Meanwell Gudu, Zanu-PF’s Justice Mayor Wadyajena, who is an MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Cottco managing director Pious Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai, and Chiedza Danha, the director of Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius, NSSA Acting CEO Charles Shava, former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, City of Masvingo officials the Housing and Security Departments’ Brian Madamombe, Samson Gwamure and Eustina Mukusi, the mayor of Victoria Falls, Somveli Dlamini among others.

Also arrested by ZACC was their investigating officer Marlon Smart Mandofa who was arrested for criminal abuse of office after being accused of shielding a fugitive, Gilad Shabtai from arrest.

While appearing for the first time in media a month ago, Zivavose said his party’s vision was to reconcile and unite all Zimbabweans, both in the country and in the diaspora, making Zimbabwe a progressive nation again, its people working together to reconstruct a plundered economy of the country.