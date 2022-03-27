Uhuru Cup final clash the spark needed to bring back fans

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL football has for months been suffering from poor attendance as fans are not attending matches since they were allowed back to watch the world’s most beautiful game.

Just last Sunday, less than 3 000 spectators witnessed the Battle of Cities between Caps United and Highlanders which ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the National Sports Stadium. Local teams like Highlanders, Dynamos and Caps United have been left wondering where the thousands of fans that used to fill the stadium every time they played have suddenly gone to.

Witnessing the country’s most followed teams, Highlanders and Dynamos battle it out in the Independence Trophy at Barbourfields Stadium on Independence Day could be what local fans need to remind them why they fell in love with the game in the first place.

Bosso and DeMbare collide in the Independence Cup final, which is certain to be in front of a capacity crowd since entry into this national event will be free. President Mnangagwa will be one of the spectators on that day as he will preside over Independence Day proceedings before watching the two giants of Zimbabwean football cancel each other out as the country celebrates 42 years of liberation.

Matches between Amahlolanyama and the Glamour Boys have always been exciting, even if one of them is struggling as players put on their best show every time these giants meet. As things stand, Highlanders are languishing in the bottom half of the table while Dynamos are up there with the chasing pack but come 18 April, a pulsating encounter is on the cards.

Highlanders and Dynamos are the most successful teams in the history of the Independence Cup since it was introduced. DeMbare have won it nine times while Bosso have taken it on eight occasions. Last year, Dynamos defeated Highlanders 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium in an encounter which marked the return of local football after a two-year absence of action. The match was sadly played in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the third time that the two teams are meeting in the Independence Cup final. Just like the match last year marked the return of the local game, this year’s Independence Cup could bring back that spark into local football that has been missing in the local game and convince the fans to return to the stadiums once again.

For the first time since 1980, the Independence Day main celebrations will be held outside Harare under the theme “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one and no place behind.” — @Mdawini_29