UK adds Sinopharm, Sinovac, Covaxin to list Of Approved Covid-19 vaccines for International Travellers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE United Kingdom government now recognises all the three major Covid-19 vaccines that are inoculated in Zimbabwe for fully vaccinated travellers intending to travel to the European country.

Zimbabwe is currently inoculating its citizens with three vaccines- Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin- with the country also recently adding the 16 to 17 year old age group to those eligible to be vaccinated.

Posting on their Twitter account, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade revealed that the latest proclamation was made as at 22 November.

“Government wishes to inform members of the public who wish to travel to the UK that it now accepts, as fully-vaccinated travelers, those who received Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin (WHO’s Emergency Use Listing) as from 22 November 2021. This is in addition to those vaccines already accepted,” reads the tweet.