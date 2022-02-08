Umuzi kaNgwane Valentine’s Day Cookout

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

There’s at least two ways of looking at Valentine’s Day.

Maybe you think it’s a Hallmark holiday, contrived by candy makers and greeting-card writers. The softer view, however, is that it’s a gentle suggestion to do something sweet for someone you love. It’s a license for romance, or at least some chocolate.

The coronavirus complicates the day a bit, but Umzingwane Dam still has options for everyone, whether you’re diligently isolating or enjoying outdoor dining again. The emerging leisure spot on the Umzingwane River has lined up a cozy couples’ event to celebrate Valentine’s Day around a cozy outdoor fire pit on 12 February.

A traditional night out for Valentine’s Day may not be in the cards for many, as the pandemic persists nationwide. This holiday, local businesses are getting creative to maintain business and help people celebrate during the pandemic.

Tourism marketers and event managers, Club Likoma is offering their Valentine’s Day menu for outdoor dining by a fire pit and for take-out. The company has organised an event titled Umuzi kaNgwane Valentine’s Cookout.

“I think everybody needs the options right now,” said Dawn Bonne with Club Likoma.

“There’s a lot of different levels of comfort out there and we are trying to cater to that.”

“So, it’s going to be a different Valentine’s Day altogether, we have created a rustic outdoor vibe for our guests,” Bonne said.

“It’s just a way to celebrate the Valentine’s season, spend time with loved ones, or spend time with your whole family, maybe make it a date night.”

Club Likoma is one of many businesses aiming to be flexible for another unconventional pandemic holiday.

“COVID has forced all of us to reinvent ourselves a little bit and find out what people want and make them feel comfortable,” said Bonne.

“When times get hard, everything that comes out of it does not have to be bad. We’ve tried to be creative and think outside of the box. We want our clients to enjoy themselves on Valentine’s Day and not feel like they can’t do anything.”,” added Bonne.

There is also an option for families to participate: “We’re excited to have a variety of family-oriented activities like a nature walk, boat rides.”

“So, again, it’s not just couples, but it’s for whole families, kids will be able to get on boat rides or enjoy nature walks.”

The company has also partnered with Zimparks to hold a similar event in Matopos National Park on the same day.

