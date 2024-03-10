Umzingwane cultural festival to promote tourism

Nothando Zondo, Sunday News Reporter

PLANS to construct permanent structures for hosting the third Umzingwane Annual Cultural Festival at Bembe are at an advanced stage with Umzingwane legislator Brig-Gen (Rtd) Levi Mayihlome saying the festival aims to honour the diverse cultures and promote tourism within the district.

The festival is slated for 25 May and coincides with the National Culture Week and Africa Day. Brig-General (Rtd) Mayihlome who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence told the Sunday News that the festival was an ongoing celebration of the vibrant culture of Umzingwane, with the goal of attracting tourists to the district which has abundant tourist attractions.

He said plans were underway to establish permanent, traditionally-built structures that would serve the purpose of showcasing the rich culture of Umzingwane. The structures will also serve as accommodation for tourists who wish to partake in the festival alongside the locals.

“Umzingwane District is blessed with historical sites as well as natural sites that it would like to celebrate and share with the outside world,” said Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome.

He added that the choice of Bembe as the venue for the festival emphasised its commitment to showcasing the cultural significance of the region.

“As a celebration of tradition and heritage, the event serves as a poignant tribute to the diverse cultural heritage of Umzingwane. The festival will feature traditional music and dance performances (imbube, isicathamiya, and any other traditional dances, cultural exhibitions of pottery, woodcarvings and culinary delights such as umngqutshu, maize, as well as showcasing the local flavours and culinary traditions of Umzingwane. The festival is designed to engage participants in the vibrant rhythms and melodies that define the cultural identity of the district,” said Hon Mayihlome.

In the spirit of community and inclusivity, the festival aims to engage with local traditional leaders, artisans and cultural practitioners, providing a platform for them to share their knowledge and talents with attendees. This collaborative approach highlights the festival’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Umzingwane.

The festival’s core purpose is not only to provide a day of celebration, but also to ensure that history is not lost with the older generation, but instead passed down to the younger generation. Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome said a continuous celebration of the festival aims to instil a deeper understanding and appreciation of its purpose — that of reviving and upholding the culture of the Amangwane people.

The Umzingwane Rural District Council and Chief Gwebu under whose jurisdiction Bembe falls have been involved in making Bembe, a permanent site for the festival. The Umzingwane Cultural Festival at Bembe promises to be a memorable and enriching cultural celebration, offering an opportunity for all attendees to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions and heritage of the district.