Umzingwane District Agricultural and Trade Expo kicks off 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Umzingwane District Agricultural and Trade Expo which kick off today (Tuesday) will present an opportunity for industry players to interact with farmers as they come up with smart partnerships aimed at achieving sustainable economic development.

The expo which runs from 6 to 8 September is being held under the theme: “Fostering Farmer/Industry Smart Partnership for Economic Growth.”

In an interview, Matabeleland South provincial agronomist Mr Innocent Nyathi said the theme resonated with the need to boost agriculture growth.

“What we are doing here with this expo we are coining it under the theme: “Fostering Farmer/Industry Smart Partnership for Economic Growth,” this speaks to the development of the agriculture sector in the District for positive contribution to economic growth,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said it was also in line with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development’s theme: “Bounce Back Better” as the country moves into the 2022/23 season.

Mr Nyathi said the official opening of the agricultural and trade expo has been set for Thursday.

“Today (Tuesday) is the exhibition of exhibits, farmers are putting in their exhibits. On Wednesday judges are going to go around looking at the exhibits judging them based on what is being showcased.

“Then Thursday at the official opening the judges will come up with sound positions and the farmers will be awarded accordingly,” he added.

Agriculture is one of the key sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy with 66.2 percent of the population working in the sector and contributing about 5.07 percent to the country’s GDP.

Under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) one of the key deliverables under the blueprint is agricultural production and productivity to ensure food security. The agricultural sector is expected to improve food self-sufficiency to 100 percent by 2025.