UN Heads of Missions visit Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

UNITED Nations Resident Coordinator Ms Maria Ribeiro together with UN Heads of Agencies visited Sidojiwe Flats in Belmont, Bulawayo on Wednesday afternoon to have first hand information on the progress on selected UN supported programmes and projects under 2016-2021 Zimbabwe UN Development Assistance Framework.

They also visited the city to assess UN support to Covid-19 and to also engage stakeholders.

Sidojiwe flats were initially designed to accommodate a few bachelors working in the industrial areas before independence but have become home to over 400 people and are now dilapidated.

A mobile Human Rights Clinic organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) was also held as a collaborative initiative of 10 Civil Society Organisation partners who are showcasing various products that they provide the community with.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) which provides protection services across the country and with collaboration with the government said they wanted to ensure that no one is left behind and is moved to safe places.

The UN delegation comprised of UNDP,UNFPA, UNICEF, International Labour Organisation (ILO), World Health Organisation (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP) and IOM.

The Mayor of the City, Councillor Solomon Mguni, said the situation at Sidojiwe was dire.

“The situation here at Sidojiwe Flats is dire. In 2004 hostel one was closed and occupants removed because water and sewer reticulation had collapsed and there were no resources to upgrade the systems at the time. The occupants were relocated to other council rented houses in and around Bulawayo,” he said.

The flats were re-occupied to those affected by Operation Murambatswina and had lost accommodation.

“Council opened the block on humanitarian grounds to temporarily house part of the affected populations. This was not an improvement or ideal situation but it kept people from the harsh weather elements.

The problem of human settlements is still within us and we urge partners to come on board to assist us. We want a comprehensive solution to this challenge,” he said.

Residents have been allocated 120 residential stands and efforts will be made to accommodate interested residents in the scheme that can afford to meet the selling conditions.

“That is where the problem is, that as a city we may avail land for those affected but will they be able to meet the selling conditions and building the stands,” added the Mayor.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube said the programme was meant to coordinate, protect, promote and enforce human rights for citizens and vulnerable groups and internally displaced persons in Bulawayo.

“It is an honour to the City and Province of Bulawayo to have UN heads of Missions and IOM and the partners supporting us especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increased modernisation of cities and townships together with increase of population has exerted pressure on the existing housing units not only in Bulawayo but globally. We have identified land to build approximately 2000 housing units and this will definitely decongest Sidojiwe flats,” she said.

The demand for housing and labour later changed the housing policy of bachelor accommodation to family accommodation.

The delegation later visited Small to Medium Enterprises in the city to assess their working conditions.