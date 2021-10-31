Unimills-Hokoyo in time trial podium sweep at Zim National Champions

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO’S top cycling club, Unimills-Hokoyo completed a sweep of the podium positions in the time trails at the two-day Zimbabwe National Road Cycling Championships that were held in Harare along the Harare-Shamva Road.

The championships kicked off last Thursday with the time trial while the road race was held on Saturday.

In a thrilling dénouement Andrew Chikwaka (Unimills-Hokoyo) won the men’s elite time-trial, beating his teammates, Nkulumo Dube by 19 seconds and Advocate Phiri by 39 seconds, and breaking locals’ hearts as their hopes for a victory in their home championships faded into fifth place with Amos Chakaza who was more than two minutes behind the winner at the finish.

Gold medallist Chikwaka finished in a time of 35 minutes and 50 seconds while Dube clocked 36 minutes 12 seconds and the bronze medallist Phiri crossed the line in 36 minutes 29 seconds. Another Unimills-Hokoyo riders, Thulani Dube came fourth in a time of 38 minutes 1 second and their clubmate, Mthokozisi Sibanda finished in 38 minutes 21 seconds for sixth place.

Unimills-Hokoyo also took gold in the Under-23 category with young Gerald Sibanda finishing in 38 minutes 50 seconds winning his category and finishing ninth overall.

The Bulawayo club’s sponsor, local businessman Davis Muhambi was very excited with his riders’ performances adding that this is a culmination of a lot of hard work and hundreds of kilometres in the saddle.

“I am thrilled with the way our six riders competed at the Zimbabwe National Road Cycling Championships and this is a result of tons of hard work by the team and the support staff. We feel that this is only just the beginning. We want to conquer the country and the region before pursuing international competitions,” Muhambi said.

The United Milling Company director said it was his dream to see the riders excel and compete with the best in the Africa and the world at large. @simbajemwa