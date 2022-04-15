Unroadworthy vehicles face impounding during Easter Holiday

Sharon Chimenya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will during this Easter and Independence crack down on unroadworthy vehicles.

In a statement the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga said that the police have deployed adequate personnel to conduct patrols stop and searches, blitz, road blocks and surveillance on criminal movements during the holidays.

“Travellers are implored to be alert and avoid being overexcited, especially motorists on the roads. Drivers should set a good example by exhibiting a conduct which promotes road safety at all times. In this regard, motorists should avoid overtaking in situations which are not safe to do so or speeding thereby contributing to the road carnage normally experienced during holidays.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will certainly impound all unroadworthy vehicles and arrest all drivers who will be under the influence of alcohol. Public service vehicles should carry the load which is commensurate with their capacity and ensure vehicles are road worthy to travel from one point to another.”

He said that he has directed all the Officer Commanding Provinces to ensure that law and order prevails as the country commemorates the Easter holiday and 42 years of the nation’s Independence anniversary.

“The Police will be on high alert to account for robbery suspects and others who commit criminal acts while taking advantage of the holidays. In the same vein, business people and individuals are urged to avoid keeping or carrying large sums of money as this will end up attracting criminals.

Parents and guardians are advised to ensure that children are safe and monitored during the holiday to curb cases of drowning, child abuse and other related offences where criminals normally target minors,” he said.

Commissioner General Matanga implored the public to continue observing and complying with the Government’s revised Covid-19 safety measures and protocols.

“The Police will therefore continue to enforce the regulations which govern the wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitization. We urge the public to cooperate with Police officers to ensure a conducive environment exists for various social and economic activities during this key period on the country’s calendar.”