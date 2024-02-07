UPDATED: 19 Cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TWO men have been arrested while 19 cattle where recovered in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning.

While the police is yet to furnish with the details, sources close to the investigations say the two were arrested along Bulawayo – Sigola road after failing to produce documentation for the cattle they were in possession of.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest and recovery of the cattle saying the spotted by an informant who alerted the police leading to their arrest.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Edmore Bhibhi (46) and Farai Phambukani (46) all from Emganwini suburb for a case of stock theft. The two were intercepted around Esigodini Llewelyn area driving a motor vehicle loaded with 19 herd of cattle. This was after they were spotted in Insiza area by an informant who tried to stop them but they fled towards Bulawayo.

“The informant then followed them while phoning police officers until he got in touch with Bulawayo Central Police. This led to the arrest of the accused persons. Upon search it was realised that the two were carrying 19 herd of cattle were 13 were cows and six were oxen. They did not have any papers to suggest that they were transporting these cattle legally. They are currently assisting police with investigations,” said Ins Ncube.

When this crew arrived at the police station on Wednesday morning, it witnessed the recovered cattle loaded on the truck as well as the two arrested suspects. Two of the cattle have since died.

.