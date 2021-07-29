UPDATED: Canaan Banana’s widow dies

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE widow of former Zimbabwe President Canaan Banana, Janet, has died. She was 83.

Mrs Banana died this morning (Thursday) at a local private hospital where she had been admitted.

Her son Nathan, confirmed the news to Sunday News online. Mrs Banana had a kidney ailment.

“It’s true, she passed on this morning at Materdei Dei Hospital in bulawayo where she had been admitted for a few weeks. She had been suffering from a kidney problem and she was going through dialysis two times a week. So basically she had kidney failure,” added Mr Banana.

Mrs Banana had been back in the country after spending years in the United Kingdom. A couple of years ago she received a brand new Ford Everest car from Government as part of her benefits upon her return.

The Government had made a commitment to pay Mrs Banana’s medical bills on top of other benefits after she returned to Zimbabwe after an 18-year stay in the United Kingdom. All former First Ladies are entitled to certain packages. Mrs Banana had vowed not to go back to the UK as she was now at peace in the country.

“I have decided to retire and live in Zimbabwe, I even had my sister sending me some of my belongings because when I left the UK, I was going on holiday in South Africa and I became seriously ill,” she was quoted as saying upon her return.

