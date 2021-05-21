UPDATED: Government dismisses Kwekwe lockdown reports

Midlands Bureau

Government has dismissed media reports that Kwekwe City has been placed under lockdown following reports of an Indian Covid-19 variant in the city.

Last night, social media was awash with a fake letter purported to have originated from the office of the Health and Childcare Ministry to the effect that Kwekwe city has been placed under a three-week lockdown.

The 15 point letter suggested that the city of Kwekwe had been hard hit by the India variant B.1 617 and government had ordered the closure of shops and bars including prohibiting movement of people.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Larry Mavima who is also the provincial Covid-19 taskforce chair, said the circulating report was fake.

“That is a fake social media speculation and people should ignore it. That’s not true,” said Minister Mavima.

Kwekwe Mayor, Councillor Angeline Kasipo said she has been inundated with calls from members of the public asking about the “lockdown ” announcement.

“People are panicking I have been phoning around to try and verify this but no one has the information as yet,” she said