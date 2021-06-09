Upheaval in Chicken Inn camp over Chibuku Super Cup winning bonuses

Online Reporter

THERE is a reported standoff in the Chicken Inn camp amid revelations that the club’s players are yet to get their two-match winning bonuses.

Chicken Inn have been on top of their game in the Chibuku Super Cup competition where they so far posted two wins and a draw to lead the group Two log standings courtesy of a superior goal difference of +4.

Joey Antipas’ men are tied on seven points with second placed Highlanders who have a +2-goal difference.

“Chicken Inn players and members of the technical team are yet to get their two match winning bonuses. Although the boys have been training, morale is very low. The standoff may lead to a pandemonium,” said a Gamecocks insider who requested not to be named.

The club is said to have tabled a paltry US dollar offer as a fixed winning bonus and this has consequently sapped energy among the Gamecocks

