US$ 400 million for road works

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

CABINET has approved an Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme which will gobble approximately US$ 400 million for the roads rehabilitation and reconstruction.

In a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Mutsvangwa said this was done in response light to the roads that were damaged by the heavy rains experienced in the country this season.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the roads rehabilitation will be implemented in phases over a period of three years.

“On the repair of roads damaged by the current rains as well as previous cyclones, Cabinet approved an Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme consisting of corrective, preventive and restoration works.

The project will take up an initial US$80 million for emergency road works covering 60 days; US$120 million for preventive works spanning 6 months; US$120 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction works spanning 6 to 18 months; and US$80 million for other related works spanning 18 to 36 months,” she said.

Turning to wetland settlements, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was in the process of identifying houses constructed on wetlands for the purposes of relocation.

She said the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management led by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga informed Cabinet that the process of producing a masterplan of all ecologically sensitive areas had started.

“On the identification and quantification of households in irregular and dysfunctional settlements, including in flood-prone areas, Cabinet was informed that the verification process is underway and should be completed in the coming ten days. Care is being exercised to ensure that only deserving beneficiaries are registered for relocation,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said only legitimate settlements will be considered by Government for the relocation exercise.

She said will be used for the housing construction programme.

“The first category is of families currently illegally settled dangerously on land. These will be relocated as soon as the identified destinations have been prepared and equipped with services, in order to pave way for the demolition of their illegal structures.

The second category shall be for those families settled on land suitable for urban development but which requires regularisation and the provision of basic municipal services,” she said.