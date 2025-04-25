US Ambassador unveils support for Bulawayo Natural History Museum

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is in full swing, showcasing a vibrant exchange of ideas and collaborations among international stakeholders. Among the prominent participants is the US Embassy, led by Ambassador Pamela Tremont, who recently took a significant step to bolster Zimbabwe’s paleontological research and education.

On Thursday, during a special event at the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, Ambassador Tremont unveiled a generous donation from Yale University: 16 specimen cabinets designed to organise, store, and protect the museum’s invaluable fossil collections. This donation aligns with the US Embassy’s ongoing commitment to advance educational opportunities and scientific research in Zimbabwe.

The unveiling ceremony coincided with the annual US Fulbright Exchange lecture, which featured Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Dr Jennifer Kyker from the University of Rochester.

Dr Kyker presented on the life and work of renowned Zimbabwean photographer Chicago Dzviti, further emphasising the cultural and educational initiatives supported by the US Embassy.

“The US Embassy is extremely privileged to partner with the museum and Yale University. These fossils are millions of years old. They predate Zimbabwe. They predate the United States. They are all of our histories. Preserving them for research, science, and future generations is in all of our interests. I hope these cabinets are extremely useful in your important work,” Ambassador Tremont said during the handover.

The donation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Museum director Dr Moira FitzPatrick and Dr Chris Griffin, an Assistant Professor of Geosciences at Princeton University. Dr Griffin previously conducted post-doctoral work in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Yale and was part of an international team that unearthed the remains of Mbiresaurus, Africa’s oldest known dinosaur, in 2017.

At the event, Dr Griffin shared the critical role the museum plays in scientific exploration.

“This partnership simply wouldn’t have happened without the scientists and staff at the museum, and all the logistical support it provides, on top of giving the fossils we find a safe home. The museum really is the ‘home base’ for all these expeditions, and while we have been able to bring sources of funding to help mount these projects, they are driven by the knowledge of the Zimbabwean scientists on our team and the institutional support from the museum.”

The acting regional director of the museum, Violah Makuvaza said: “I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the American Embassy for facilitating the transportation of the fossil cabinets from Yale University to Zimbabwe. These empty cabinets, though devoid of fossils, are an incredibly significant donation to our museum’s fossil collection. They represent much more than just containers; they are symbols of the valuable partnership and collaboration between our institutions and countries.”

Makuvaza further elaborated on the museum’s vital role in education and national identity.

“The museum plays a vital role in educating the public, fostering scientific inquiry, and building national pride through the preservation of our natural history. The support from Yale University and the American Embassy speaks volumes about the importance of international collaboration and the shared responsibility we have to protect and understand the world around us.”

The US Embassy’s commitment to Zimbabwe extends beyond paleontology. Over the years, it has actively engaged in various educational, artistic, and cultural initiatives that aim to uplift communities and foster a spirit of collaboration. This latest donation is a testament to the embassy’s ongoing efforts to support Zimbabwe’s educational landscape and cultural heritage.

The fossil cabinets are expected to significantly contribute to the museum's ongoing research, ensuring that Zimbabwe's rich paleontological heritage is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.