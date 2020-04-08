US channels US$150 000 for COVID-19 fight in Zim

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE American Government has channeled US$150 000 for the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe.

This is in addition to the US$470 000 that the US has already donated to the county through the World Health Organisation.

In a press release, the US embassy in Zimbabwe revealed that the fund which falls under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), will be used in preventing spread of COVID-19 prevention adding on to numerous aid the US Government is making towards development in Zimbabwe.

“This PEPFAR funding includes the purchase of soap, buckets, hand washing stations and hand sanitizer for supported facilities, and the reproduction of COVID-19 communication materials to be shared at supported facilities and through faith and community networks around Zimbabwe.

“Three PEPFAR clinical implementing partners; the Organisation for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID), the International Training and Education Centre for Health (I-TECH) and the Zimbabwe Association of Church-related Hospitals (ZACH), will carry out the activities,” reads the statement.

The US Government said I will further support people living with HIV noting who may be at greater risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

“All people living with HIV need to take precautions, including keeping at least three-months supply of ARVs in their homes, washing hands frequently, practicing social spacing and avoiding others who are sick. “

“PEPFAR’s efforts supporting the response to the COVID-19 pandemic aim to ensure that PLHIV have the best possible outcomes within the context of over-stretched healthcare systems,” reads the statement.

Last month, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) released US$470 000 to the World Health Organisation to support Zimbabwe’s fight against COVID-19.

Through this funding, the WHO will help with life-saving activities such as preparing laboratories for large-scale testing for COVID-19, implementing a public-health emergency plan for points of entry, and activating case-finding and evidence-based surveillance for influenza-like illnesses.

President Mnangagwa has launched an official appeal of US$2,2 billion of humanitarian aid over the next 12 months, with over two thirds for drought relief food and agriculture and US$220 million to fight Covid-19. [email protected]