US$1.7 million investment pays off: Ingwebu Breweries expands market reach

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo Municipal Commercial Undertaking-owned Ingwebu Breweries is eyeing expanding product market coverage of their new product, Cream-ta taa.

Faced with limited beer market growth as a result of the limited shelf-life of its traditional beer products such as the Calabash, the organisation acquired modern technology to value-add its beer to produce a pasteurised and carbonated product, called the Cream-ta taa, which has a longer shelf life than its traditional lines.

Speaking at the two-day Bulawayo Investment Development Conference (Bedcon25), Ingwebu Breweries managing director, Mr Dumisani Mhlanga said the organisation can now take its Cream-ta taa to far areas that it would not be able to, with its traditional beer packages.

“As I speak, the product is already in Victoria Falls and Beitbridge, while there are plans to expand the product’s market coverage. Further, the business has diversified into non-alcoholic beverages, starting with mahewu, which is being marketed in Bulawayo and the neighbouring markets,” he said.

The development comes after the organisation expanded its workforce by 21 employees following the installation of a state-of-the-art US$1.7 million PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) beer packaging plant.

The investment is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance product distribution, extend shelf life, and strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving beverage industry.

Mr Mhlanga said through these innovations, the organisation aims to close the competitive gap, and expand its market and revenue base as well as increase its economic contribution to the City of Bulawayo and contribute to the development of the country.