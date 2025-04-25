US$10 000 Brahman bull shines at ZITF

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

A Brahman bull, valued at US$10 000, was the toast of the Bulawayo Agricultural Society (BAS) after it scooped the 2025 Champion Brahman Bull category.

The 30-month-old Brahman bull is owned by Mr Jairos Mahlangu of Hlango Ranch based in Mbalabala, Matabeleland South Province.

“It was a tight competition and we are happy that our pedigree cattle did well in the BAS competition. The champion Brahman bull is worth US$10 000 and people might wonder why it is so highly priced. We are in the business of pedigree breeding and a bull is worth that much because we are selling genetics and not beef,” said Mr Mahlangu.

Semen straws drawn from the champion Brahman bull will be available for sale mid-year.

“The bull is young and ready to mate. The semen has been tested and its fertility rate approved,”