US$100 000 for Zifa regions

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA’s four regional bodies have been allocated US$25 000 each from the Fifa Covid-19 relief fund the national association received.

The allocation could see Division One teams also being given some bailout by the executives as they have also come under strain during the pandemic.

Central Region chairman, Stanley Chapeta confirmed they are set to receive US$25 000 but they are yet to decide on how to distribute the funds.

He said they will be meeting Sunday to come up with a detailed plan on the distribution of the money.

“We have scheduled a board meeting on Sunday to see how we can accordingly use the funds.

“Clubs will obviously be on the agenda during the discussions and we hope to come up with an equitable distribution plan that will assist the various needs of the region,” he said.

Southern Region chairman, Andrew Tapela said they had received communication from Zifa that they would be getting relief funds but said he was not yet aware of the figure by Wednesday afternoon.

He said they would be meeting as a board over the weekend to come up with a distribution plan.

“Zifa informed us we will be getting funds but at the moment I’m not aware of the figure and will only have it later today.

“Clubs are on top of the list of the various areas that would be assisted but we also need to look at other sections such as staff among others,” said Tapela.

Zifa is set to receive a total of US$1,8 million as a part of Covid-19 relief funds from Fifa and Caf.

Furore has already engulfed the football community over the funds with some calling for disbursements to be made in forex while some have questioned Zifa’s allotments and calling for transparency.