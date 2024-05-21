US$110 million for the upgrading, construction and tolling of the Old Gwanda Road

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE construction of the Old Gwanda Road is expected to be completed in 12 months at a cost of US$110 million, after Cabinet considered and approved the proposed public-private-partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zwane Enterprises (Private) Limited.

The proposed public private partnership project was presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube as the chairperson of the Public Private Partnership Committee.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the company will undertake the project through a Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement.

“Zwane Enterprises (Private) Limited, a Zimbabwe incorporated company, will upgrade and construct the 120 kilometres Old Gwanda Road from Bulawayo City, through Matobo to Gwanda. Old Gwanda Road reduces the distance between Bulawayo and Gwanda by 6 kilometres, compared to the existing Bulawayo to Gwanda via Esigodini, Mbalabala, and Colleen Bawn,” he said.

“The company will undertake the project through a Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement. Construction of the road is expected to be completed in 12 months at a cost of US$110 million. Zwane Enterprises will fully finance the project, and will recoup its investment through tolling points along the road.”

