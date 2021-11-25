US$1,5 million cash injection for Covid-19 aid programme

Sunday News Reporters

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has availed US$1,5 million to CARE International Zimbabwe to support early recovery of 47 000 people suffering from the effects of Covid-19 in the urban areas of Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

The financial injection is expected to capacitate CARE Zimbabwe through the provision of health care, water, sanitation and hygiene.

The selected individuals will receive monthly cash assistance meant to meet their basic daily food needs for three months as they revive their livelihoods.

In a Press statement, CARE Zimbabwe Country director Mr Patrick Sikana said the funds came at a convenient time as some people were failing to attain basic needs due to challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to have received this funding, which will help to meet the increasing needs of the urban population in Zimbabwe. A large number of people have been failing to meet their basic needs and recover their livelihoods due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“CARE Zimbabwe is already working day to day to strengthen healthcare systems and improve food security through hygiene promotion, improved awareness of the pandemic, and cash assistance, economic activities can be safely resumed to kick start the road to recovery for vulnerable people,” he said.

CARE Zimbabwe is working with the Government to provide lifesaving assistance including Covid-19 vaccination support and strengthening hygiene measures to safeguard health and drive recovery in both rural and urban areas.