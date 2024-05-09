US$22 million needed to retool GB Holdings in Bulawayo

Dr Jorum Gumbo (third from left) after touring GB Holdings, a manufacturer of conveyor belts in Bulawayo on Thursday

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

LISTED conveyor belt manufacturer, General Beltings (GB) Holdings Limited needs US$22 million to retool as the organisation’s capacity utilisation continues to decrease.

GB Holdings was first incorporated as General Beltings (Private) Limited on June 24, 1968. The company prides itself on being an exclusive producer and distributor of conveyor belts in Zimbabwe, however, imports are said to be suffocating the organisation.

In his keynote address after touring the conveyor belt manufacturing organisation in Bulawayo on Thursday, Special Advisor to the President responsible for monitoring and implementation of Government programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo said the global industry trends and patterns point to the fact that innovation and modernisation are critical if companies are to remain competitive and GB Holdings was not an exception.

“I am informed that GB Holdings requires funding to the tune of US$22 million in order to modernise its plants among other endeavours. I am happy to report that the company has already applied for a loan from the Matabeleland Industries Retooling Facility and is awaiting response. It is our expectation that the application will be successful and thereby pave way for a serious implementation of the retooling programme,” he said.

He said the Government intended to strengthen their approach to industry operations so that companies like GB Holdings do not continue to lose market share which might result in the closure of business.

Dr Gumbo said his visit comes at a time when there was a profound decrease in manufacturing and the local market share for GB Holdings.

“I have been briefed that GB Holdings has been confronted with numerous challenges despite the establishment, resuscitation and expansion of mines across the country which would ordinarily require belts. The challenges include stiff competition from cheap imports and limited access to foreign currency to import raw materials,” he added.

He said the Government has been engaging various stakeholders intending to establish a playing field where local industry is protected and allowed to thrive.

Dr Gumbo said through various initiatives, the Government is discouraging the importation of goods and products that can be manufactured locally and are available on the market.

“This is out of the realisation that cheap imports will push local industries out of business and have a negative effect on efforts to create jobs and grow the economy.

“We therefore need to find sustainable strategies and initiatives of supporting our own local industries in line with the famous pronouncement by His Excellency that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo. Indeed, only Zimbabweans can unlock growth, unleash potential and employment opportunities for our population,” he said.

He assured the organisation and industry players that his office will be engaging the relevant Ministries and other relevant stakeholders with a view to resolving the challenges that are impeding their smooth operations.

Dr Gumbo said the ultimate objective was to expedite project implementation for the accelerated attainment of Vision 2030.

GB Holdings acting group managing director, Mr Joseph Gunda said their capacity utilisation has significantly dropped.

“Up to the end of March we were over 60 percent capacity utilisation but in the month of April we went down to about 5 percent. This is the situation we are in at the present moment,” he said.