US$58 OOO water project launched in Bubi District

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints has commissioned a US$58 OOO water project in Bubi District which is aimed at addressing water scarcity in ward 8 and 11.

The project which began last year in July, will see more than 2 000 households benefitting.

The project involved drilling a 100 metre borehole, installing a water pump, 40 000l JoJo tanks, a solar system and a booster pump. The water will be pumped to different locations where residents will be getting the water from taps.

The project was handed over to the community last week at an event officiated by the President of the Chiefs Council, Mtshane Khumalo.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Chief Mtshane said the project came at a time when they were in dire need of water because Zinwa water is usually turned off when there is no electricity.

He said more than 2 000 households are benefitting from the project.

Chief Mtshane said they are grateful as a community for the help which was given to them and they hopeful the church will do more in the future.

“The water which was commissioned will be benefitting especially those in the high density of Inyathi. The water will be used especially for household purposes and if the water is enough residents can also do some income bearing projects,” he said.

Ward 8 councilor Ignatious Khabo said they have already assisted residents in creating a water committee which will oversee that the equipment are not stolen and will help to solve all the problems they might encounter in the future with the pumps.

He said people were having challenges getting water when there was no electricity and this made it hard for them to do their day to day activities.

“The good thing about these water supplies is that they are solar powered and this means as long as there is no one who vandalizes the place people will always have running water. The taps are centered at different points making it easy for everyone to get access to them. We have also found someone to guard the place because we understand no place can stay without being vandalized if no one is watching over it. This is really a great initiative and it will help the community in the long run,” said Cllr Khabo.

The chairperson of the water point committee Mrs Sibongile Phiri said the committee was meant to overlook the whole project so they make sure that everyone benefits equally.

She said she was happy the church had decided to help Zinwa because they were having problems with water since Zinwa sometimes struggles.

“This is a really good project. We are thinking of starting a communal garden just next to the JoJo tanks so that even if the water spills when the tanks are full it is not wasted. By starting the communal garden we are also hoping to see people generating their own income,” said Mrs Mpofu.

A resident who also benefited from the water project said Miss Snobuhle Mpofu was happy she did not have to store water in buckets because the water is at times dirty when they drink it.

She said the water was available throughout the day and there was no time where they are told it is not coming out.

“For now we are still prioritising the water for household purposes but l am hopeful it will be enough for us. This is also a great move because it makes work easier for us women as we do not have to walk long distances looking for water which makes us especially young girls vulnerable to a lot of things,” said Miss Mpofu.

The Church of Christ Latter Day Saints Representative Mzingaye Ndlovu emphassised that the project belongs to the community.

He said they are yet to put more pipes at Maqaqeni area as the area is also part of their project.

“This is not the only water project we have done in Bubi. We also drilled a borehole and put the same set up in Popa settlement in this same district. Our main focus is to ensure that everyone has clean water especially in the rural areas. We have a lot more projects that we are currently running that are all aimed at making lives to be better for people,” said Mr Ndlovu.