US$5k fraud storm…Bosso escalates case to police

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Highlanders Football Club has plunged into a storm of controversy after its former chief executive officer, Brian Moyo, was reported to the police amid damning allegations of corruption and financial impropriety involving the transfer of two players from Bulawayo Chiefs.

While Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said she was yet to receive formal details of the report, Zimpapers Sports Hub understands that Highlanders treasurer Nkani Khoza on behalf of the club officially lodged the complaint at Khumalo Police Station on Friday.

Moyo, who resigned yesterday under a cloud of scrutiny, is accused of engineering a fraudulent transaction that saw the club overcharged in a player transfer deal. Sources familiar with the matter say Moyo submitted a bogus invoice of US$23 000 to Highlanders — US$5 000 more than the actual fee agreed with Bulawayo Chiefs, which stood at US$18 000.

The discrepancy raised immediate red flags within the Bosso corridors, prompting an internal probe that unearthed what club insiders describe as a “deliberate scheme to siphon funds.”

Further revelations suggest that Moyo did not act alone. He allegedly conspired with Bulawayo Chiefs administrator Andrew Mandigora, with the duo accused of splitting the excess funds — Moyo reportedly taking US$2 000 and Mandigora US$3 000.

“This was a blatant breach of trust and a betrayal of the club’s values,” said a source close to the investigation.

“The matter is no longer just internal — it has escalated into a full-blown criminal issue.”

Highlanders, in a statement issued soon after Moyo’s resignation, confirmed that both internal disciplinary proceedings and a formal criminal complaint had been initiated.

“Highlanders has received and accepted the resignation letter from CEO Brian Moyo. His resignation comes at a time when the club had already initiated investigations and a disciplinary process following allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

“The club assures its stakeholders that due process will be followed, and the matter will be fully resolved through the relevant legal channels,” the statement read.

Police are expected to charge Moyo, which could include fraud and misappropriation of funds, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The scandal has sent shockwaves through the Highlanders community, with many supporters calling for transparency and a thorough clean-up of the club’s administrative operations.

As the investigation widens, more heads could roll — signalling what could be a defining chapter in the club’s governance reforms.