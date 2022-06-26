US$8 000, $5,5 mil parking revenue generated in May

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

TENDY Three Investments (TTI) managed to raise US$8 000 and $5,5 million for the month of May in parking fees as revenue from the parking management system continues to improve in Bulawayo.

Motorists and residents in the city initially appeared to boycott the system in the city, with most opting for bays that have not yet been installed with the system but as more parking bays continue to be added, the revenue collected continues to improve.

Responding to written questions, Bulawayo City Council corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the figures have greatly improved from the time when the system kicked into operation in mid-February.

“From inception, that is 18 February 2022 to 31 May, BCC has received the following; US$17 000 and $10,5 million.

There have been improvements in collections for example in the month of May, BCC received US$8 000 and $5,5 million.

These figures are expected to keep on improving as we expand the roll out to cover more parking bays,” said Mrs Mpofu.

According to the contract signed between BCC and TTI, BCC pockets 30 percent of what is collected, with TTI pocketing 70 percent.

From the amount collected so far council has pocketed US$5 100 and $3,15 million, while TTI has pocketed US$11 900 and $7,35 million.

Meanwhile, the local authority has raised concern over some companies that are claiming that they have private parking arrangements in front of their premises.

“Parking bays are for ordinary customers who are supposed to come and park, do business and move.

Currently, there is no private company being allocated any private parking on the street.

It should also be noted that the Local Plan Number Five specifies that for every 100 square metres there has to be one parking bay on the premises.

“The street parking is for customers. Different organisations must provide parking for their employees as the parking bays are for their customers.

The City of Bulawayo does not have a charge for parking bays that are within premises,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said there are various buildings which provide parkades and basement parking areas where one can rent parking bays for private parking.

BCC and TTI entered into a partnership last year that would see the latter rolling out the parking management system throughout the Central Business District.