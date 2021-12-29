USA withdraw from triangular series against Zim Under-19 cricket team

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team will square off against their Ireland counterparts four times as they warm up for next month’s International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Initially, the Zimbabwean juniors were meant to face Ireland and the United States of America twice each from today (Wednesday) in a triangular series but the USA has withdrawn, which means Zimbabwe are now taking on the Irish only. The matches are scheduled for 29, 30, December as well as 1 and 2 January.

Further action is lined up for the Emmanuel Bawa captained Zimbabweans when they take on Canada and Bangladesh in practice matches.

Zimbabwe are in Group C with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea. The Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwean lads take on Afghanistan at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on 16 January.

After facing Afghanistan, Zimbabwe next take on Papua New Guinea again at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on 20 January. Two days later, Zimbabwe go up against Pakistan at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

Zimbabwe, led by Dion Myers finished 11th at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa after recording three wins at the tournament. That 11th place finish ensured them of an automatic place at the 2022 edition.

Zimbabwe Under-19 squad: Emmanuel Bawa (captain), Brian Bennett (vice-captain), David Bennett, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera

Non- travelling reserves: Aisha Chibanda, Tanaka Zvaita, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg

Head coach: Prosper Utseya

Batting coach: Elton Chigumbura

Team manager: Dilip Chouhan

Physiotherapist: Anesu Mupotaringa

Convener of selectors: Moses Chitare- @Mdawini_29