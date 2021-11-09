Use power sparing, Zesa

Colin Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

Power outages that are being experienced in the country are due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station, Zesa Holdings has announced.

In a statement, Zesa Holdings said consumers are encouraged to use power sparingly as efforts to restore the normal service are underway.

“Zesa holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited supply in the national grid as a result of technical fault that affected Hwange Power Station.

“The technical fault has resulted in depressed generation of electricity at Hwange Power Station. Restoration of service is underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly,” reads the statement.

The power utility further announced that there will be no electricity supplies for the whole of Victoria Falls on Wednesday due to maintenance works taking place.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers in Victoria Falls that there would be power supply interruption on Wednesday 10 November 2021 from 9am to 430pm, for the purpose of out critical maintenance works,” reads the statement.