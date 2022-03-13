‘Utilise Zim removal off grey list ahead at ZITF 2022’

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

CAPTAINS of industry have commended the removal of Zimbabwe from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), saying it came at an opportune time to attract potential foreign direct investments (FDIs) at the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The 62nd edition of the ZITF will be held from 26-30 April under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.” Zimbabwe’s removal from the grey list will make it easier for payments into and out of the country, make investment and other flows a lot easier.

It would also make it easier for correspondent bank relationships since foreign banks can assume the Zimbabwean payments as legitimate.

It also improves the country’s global image by showing that the Second Republic’s anti-corruption and other measures are effective and working.

In an interview, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland vice- president, Mr Louis Herbst said: “The timing is excellent in the removal of Zimbabwe from the FATF grey list and as such further validates the efforts of President Mnangagwa in line with his vision 2030.

We are on the right trajectory and this can only have a positive impact on trade and industry as a whole, with the ZITF soon, I’m certain this announcement would without a doubt increase the investment opportunities in Zimbabwe both continently and globally.”

He said respect and acknowledgment should also be put in the hands of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) , as well as all captains of industry that contributed towards the efforts to remove Zimbabwe from that list.

Mr Herbst said 2022 offered exciting times and as businesses they were looking forward to continued success and growth of industry, investment, trade and the economy.

“The potential of relaxing restrictions on the financial sector giving them freedom would allow for more capital injections into the Small Medium Enterprises and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), capital that has been long outstanding and held back.

Zimbabwe and Bulawayo have the potential to kick start industry and rebuild the regions, from tourism through to manufacturing,” he added.

ZNCC Matabeleland Chapter chairman Mr Mackenzie Dongo said being out of the grey to white brings trust to local financial systems, hence positive benefits directly associated with downstream business.

He said given the fact that the country has been removed from the grey list it then makes it easier for investors to move funds from one institution to another as this brings positive effects to our country’s economy.

He applauded Zimbabwe’s banking system and the regulator RBZ for putting in place a lot of systems that have reduced money laundering, with the regulator coming up with a watertight system that curb money laundering.

He, however, said Zimbabwe was still affected by other sanctions that still affect major credit lines.

“Having the sanctions in place limits some transactions such as sending money to some continents such as Europe, we would still face the constraints from the sanctions.”

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) national president Mr Kurai Matsheza said the removal of Zimbabwe from the grey-list was a welcome development.

Meanwhile, in a statement, ZITF Company board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said international exhibitors from six foreign nations have thus far booked stands namely: Angola, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa. He said they were expecting the number to increase in the coming weeks as more confirmations continue to come in.

“In addition to delivering in-person invitations to the trade show, the engagements have enabled us to glean finger-on-the-pulse insights on market expectations for the ZITF platform.

Generally, feedback has been positive and constructive with all the embassies visited confirming their participation in this year’s show in a number of ways including exhibiting, attending and participating in the various concurrent networking and knowledge-sharing platforms,” he said.