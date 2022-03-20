Vaccination blitz for 12-15 years age group begins

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council has embarked on a vaccination blitz targeting the 12 to 15 years age group, which will see teams being deployed at all schools to ensure they vaccinate as many people as possible.

In February, the Government gave the green light for the 12 to 15 years age group to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic after getting science-based guidance from the Paediatric Association of Zimbabwe.

Previously the country was vaccinating only the 16 years age group going upwards.

In an open circular to the public, dated 17 March 2022, BCC director of health services, Dr Edwin Sibanda said the vaccination blitz is set to commence tomorrow.

“The City of Bulawayo in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and partners will be conducting a vaccination programme targeting the 12 to 15 years age group.

“During the campaign, the vaccination of the 16 years and above age group will continue. Based on the available scientific data in line with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe guidance, the specialist pediatricians have further recommended the vaccination of the 12 to 15 years old age group,” reads the circular.

Dr Sibanda said the blitz will take place at all municipal clinics, central hospitals, Mater Dei Hospital, all primary and secondary schools and outreach points.

The first round of the vaccination blitz will take place from tomorrow to 4 April, with the second round taking place from 2 May to 15 May.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Friday a total of 4 412 986 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 3 580 receiving the first dose 2 633 the second dose and 4 000 having received their booster shots on Friday.

A total of 306 new cases and three deaths were recorded on Friday, meaning to date Zimbabwe has had 244 318 confirmed cases, including 233 873 recoveries and 5 423 deaths.