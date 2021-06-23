Vaccination drive to focus on Renkini, Mbare Musika

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

RENKINI in Bulawayo, Mbare Musika in Harare and Mutare’s Sakubva are among several people’s markets that are next on government’s vaccination campaign priority list as it continues the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government is set to procure more vaccines, at a time when the country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Zimbabwe is set to receive 500 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday, taking total deliveries of bought and donated vaccines to 2,26 million doses with more commercial orders already in the pipeline allowing a stepped-up vaccination programme.

Treasury set aside US$100 million for the procurement of vaccines and so far, 1,2 million Sinovac doses have been bought from China to add to 400 000 Sinopharm doses donated by China and the 100 000 Sinopharm doses from the from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

An additional 35 000 doses have come from India and last week diamond producer Alrosa, which has operations in Zimbabwe, delivered 25 000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V with a second batch set to be delivered soon.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the people’s markets as well as the people in the country’s remaining border town would be prioritised next as the vaccination drive continues.

“On procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, Cabinet is pleased to report that arrangements are currently in progress to procure two million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China. These are expected in the country by end of month. Furthermore, 500 000 doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered this Saturday 26th June, 2021.

The nation is advised that the next priority areas of vaccination are the remaining border posts, especially Forbes, Chirundu and Kariba, current hotspots, tobacco auction floors and people’s markets such as Renkini in Bulawayo, Mbare Musika in Harare and Sakubva in Mutare. The Grain Marketing Board staff and COTTCO staff as well as the Hwange population will also be included in the vaccination programme. Staff at the Grain Marketing Board,” she said.