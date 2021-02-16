Vaccination starts Thursday

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The vaccination against Covid-19 will commence on Thursday after the country received consignment of 200 000 Sinopharm vaccines on Monday morning, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

In a post Cabinet briefing, Minister Mutsvangwa said the vaccine consignments are physically verified for the implementation of safety measures by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) before being administered on people.

She said the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines will follow the existing distribution structure of routine vaccines and supplies with the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Minister Mutsvangwa said priority will be given to frontline workers and those at high risk including people above 60 years.

“The vaccination programme commences on 18th February 2021, on a voluntary basis and will be free.

Priority for the vaccine roll-out programme will be accorded to the country’s health workers, followed health personnel in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Defence Forces, and the Prisons and Correctional Services.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Immigration and Agritex workers will also be prioritised under Phase 1. Persons who are over 60 years and other vulnerable groups will also be targeted under the initial phase,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the country require more than US$ 6.7 million for the entire vaccination exercise.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that public-private partnerships are being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Finance and Development. The total estimated operational budget for Covid-19 vaccination over all the phases is US$6 778 777.00. Many well-wishers including the Governments of India, China, and the Russian Federation are supporting Zimbabwe’s vaccine programme,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the vaccination exercise will take at least 10 days under the first round.

“Training is focusing on vaccine storage, communication, surveillance, vaccination, monitoring and evaluation and waste management. Vaccination will take place at fixed and outreach points, and will cover 10 days in the first round and 5 days in the second round,” she said.