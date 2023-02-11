Valentine’s Day the ghetto way!

Ekasi Day by Day Stories with Clifford Kalibo

History has it that the Roman Emperor Claudius (2) Gothicus executed two men both named Valentine on 14 February of different years in the Third Century AD.

Their martyrdom was honoured by the Catholic Church with the celebration of Saint Valentine’s Day. Of these two men who were executed, the most prominent one was the Catholic Priest Saint Valentine, who in the Third Century began to marry young lovers in secret Christian ceremonies and this was the beginning of his reputation for believing in the importance of love. He was arrested and imprisoned and later executed upon being caught marrying Christian couples and also for giving refuge to Christians who were at the time being persecuted by Emperor Claudius in Rome. Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day, is celebrated annually on 14 February.

Valentine’s Day 2023 is around the corner on Tuesday, 14 February. February is the month of love with Valentine’s Day being commemorated all over the world. Loved ones exchange gifts, flowers, chocolates and share meals. Many have started posting on social media looking for love or telling others how they are preparing for the day. It is also a day when many young men make marriage proposals to their fiancées. The dress code on this day is red and white and it is the dominant colour in all the streets in the city centre. Couples, both young and old are observed carrying flowers and cards, ambling hand in hand with shiny smiles and twinkling eyes as if they are in a small heaven. Love is written all over lovers’ faces. The day seems like a scene that has been extracted from the epic love story of “Lancelot and Guinevere.”

Fast food shops get a high turnover of business as those celebrating Valentine’s Day will throng those places to buy good food. The more financially endowed ones will have dinner under the candle in five star hotels

It’s a day when the young guys try hard to impress their loved ones by getting them all sort of fancy and expensive gifts. You will find an unemployed guy or one who has no source of income wanting to shower a lover with expensive wine, expensive chocolates and expensive perfume. At the end of the day we have heard of many young guys who have resorted to stealing items such as chocolates, flowers or expensive wines in the supermarkets just to impress a lover on Valentine’s Day. Cases of shop lifting are on the increase at this time of the year. As I write this article I know for sure that there are several young men who are either behind bars or out on bail for shop lifting, all in the name of trying to please a lover on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is so modest in the Townships. We are simple Ekasi folks and we celebrate Valentine’s Day in a simple way. The ladies are not so particular about whether you get them anything or not on Valentine’s Day. Thus you would find a guy buying his lover a two Litre Coke or 2 Litre Orange Crush Mazoe and a loaf of bread, or simply buying relish, “isitshebo” for his loved one. The more financially wiser ones will buy a cow head or “inhloko” as a Valentine’s Day present, which on the surface might seem to be a bit of an outlandish present, but it does serve its purpose as one who receives it will consume it for a full month or more, compared to a three piecer Chicken Inn packet or Nandos present!

For lovebirds who are Township imbibers, Valentine’s Day is even on a humbler scale. The love is there on Valentine’s Day but no presents are involved by virtue of an unwritten code. It is beer drinking as usual, although the day is often compensated by buying more beer than on other days. The ladies are just content with drinking “amasese” or cold quarts of Eagle or Black Label beer, without demanding any fancy presents. Some imbibers either have nothing to do with Valentine’s Day or they do not know that there is such a thing called Valentine’s Day! For others in the Townships, Valentine’s Day is to them strictly a foreign thing, adopted from the Whites. “Kuyini Valentine, into zamaveti lezi. Into ezingelancendo” Well people are entitled to their own personal opinions and beliefs. Others will not celebrate Valentine’s Day for religious reasons.

Just when you think you think you have heard it all, another John Doe from Tshabalala Township, Bulawayo, is said to have presented a live chicken “makhaya” cock, “iqhude” to his girlfriend who works at the City Council Tower Block Offices, as a Valentine’s Day 2022 present. This did not go down well with the lady who took offence at being offered in the presence of her workmates what she considered to be an inappropriate Valentine’s Day present. The lady had expected to receive a beautiful card accompanied with mouth-watering chocolates and to be taken out for a delicious lunch. But alas, that was not to be. I am told all hell broke loose. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Poor John Doe. What the lady failed to understand is that it is the thought that counts after all.

Enjoy your Valentine’s Day 2023. Till we meet again next Sunday for yet another exciting episode of Ekasi Stories.

