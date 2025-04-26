Varevi Claims Fourth Consecutive Four-Minute Mile Title at ZITF

Innocent Kurira ,Zimpapers Sports Hub

BLACK Rhinos middle-distance runner Wellington Varevi continued his dominance at the Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile Challenge, winning the race for the fourth consecutive year at the ZITF Conference Centre main arena on Saturday afternoon.

The annual event, held on the last day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, drew a competitive field of 19 athletes and an enthusiastic crowd.

Varevi clocked a time of 4 minutes 28.81 seconds slightly slower than his 2024 winning time of 4:21.38 but enough to secure yet another victory and reinforce his status as a powerhouse in middle-distance running.

Elijah Mabhunu finished second with a time of 4:23.79, while Munyaradzi Zizhou came in third, crossing the line at 4:21.31.