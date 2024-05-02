Vendors arrested for illegal demonstration in Bulawayo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

SEVERAL vendors were on Thursday afternoon arrested in the Central Business District of Bulawayo after they stormed the Bulawayo City Council Large City Hall offices where they demanded to meet the city’s mayor Councillor David Coltart over alleged raiding and harassment by the city’s municipal police along 5th Avenue market.

The vendors who were singing and chanting slogans with placards written ‘No to corrupt council’ were locked out of the Large City Hall offices yard by the municipal police.

Bulawayo Central Police led by the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Central District Chief Superintendent Vusumuzi Nkomo swiftly moved in to arrest the vendors.

The vendors were taken to Bulawayo Central police station.

One of the vendors who spoke to Sunday News said council was not allocating stands to them along 5th avenues and went on to raid their wares.

“We are here to meet the mayor who sends municipal police to come and raid us every day yet they are not allocating us with stands. What they did to us this morning is really painful. They raided us and took our stock,” said the vendor.

More to follow….